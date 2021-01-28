See Rebel Wilson's body evolution

Rebel Wilson has recently hit her goal weight and proudly posted a selfie in her underwear.
The "Pitch Perfect" star is celebrating her "year of health" by documenting her weight loss on social media.
Rebel Wilson has recently hit her goal weight and proudly posted a selfie in her underwear.
The "Pitch Perfect" star is celebrating her "year of health" by documenting her weight loss on social media.
By Milan Vego*
In peacetime, one’s military forces are predominantly involved in conducting diverse and low-intensity..
· "Cats" director Tom Hooper talked to Business Insider about making a big-screen adaptation of the musical.
· Hooper..
'The best visual effects in the world will not compensate for a story told badly,' said Visual Effects Society