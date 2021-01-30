Night of the Kings Movie

Night of the Kings Movie - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: A young man is sent to “La Maca,” a prison in the middle of the Ivorian forest ruled by its inmates.

As tradition goes with the rising of the red moon, he is designated by the Boss to be the new “Roman” and must tell a story to the other prisoners.

Learning what fate awaits him, he begins to narrate the mystical life of the legendary outlaw named “Zama King” and has no choice but to make his story last until dawn.

Select Theaters and Virtual Cinemas February 26, 2021 Director: Philippe Lacôte Writer: Philippe Lacôte Stars: Bakary Koné, Steve Tientcheu, Jean Cyrille Digbeu