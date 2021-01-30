Online wellbeing festival launches for students and teachers

The country’s first day-long online festival devoted to wellbeing for students and teachers is happening on February 3.The Now And Beyond festival on Inside Out Day will coincide with Children’s Mental Health Week.

It has already seen more than 1,000 schools and colleges from across the UK and overseas sign up to its programme of workshops, teaching resources and expert sessions.The event will allow teachers, pupils and parents to access specialist materials and live panel discussions and seminars covering various areas of wellbeing.The festival comes amid deepening worries about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on children, with schools and colleges largely shut to many pupils since last spring.