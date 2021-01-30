GameStop: what it reveals about the US stockmarket

The frenzied rise of GameStop’s share price baffled Wall Street and panicked the US Treasury.

What does the GameStop story reveal about American stockmarkets?

Our experts answer your questions.

Chapter titles: 00:00 - GameStop surge explained 00:55 - Was Robinhood right to restrict trade?

01:56 - Short selling and short squeezes 03:05 - Is the stockmarket fair?

06:03 - Will it lead to more regulation?

06:51 - Is the US stockmarket overheated?

10:09 - Is this a trend?

