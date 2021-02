Jupiter police focus on pedestrian, bicyclist safety after spike in incidents

The Jupiter Police Department is rolling out a new safety program to help keep pedestrians and bicyclists safe.

PEDESTRIANS AND CYCLISTS.W-P-T-V NEWS CHANNEL 5'SKAMREL EPPINGER JOINS US NOWLIVE KAM WITH A CLOSER LOOK ATHOW THE NEW INITIATIVE CANIMPACT YOUR COMMUTETHIS NEW PRGRAM WILL BEFOCUSING ON THE BEACHESSPECIFIACLLY HERE ALONG A1AIT ALL COMES AFTER OFFICERSHAVE NOTICED AN INCREASE INVIOLATIONS AND INCIDENTSINVOLVING PEDESTRIANS ANDCYCLISTS.

SOME OF THEM INCLUDEBIKERS IMPEDING TRAFFIC,FAILING TO OBEY SIGNS, ANDPEDESTRIANS USING THEDESIGNATED BIKE LANE.

POLICESAY ALL OF THESE VIOLATIONSCAUSES A MAJOR SAFETY HAZARD.THIS NEW PROGRAM INLCUDESTHREE PHASES THAT WILL BEIMPLEMENTED OVER THE NEXT FEWMONTHS UP UNTIL JUNE.

THEFIRST PHASE WILL FOCUS ONEDUCATION.

SECOND WILL BETRAFFIC STOPS WHILE CONTINUINGEDUCATION AND THE THRID PHASEWILL CONSIST OF STRICTERENFORMCEMNT THROUGH WRITTENWARNINGS OR TRAFFIC TICKETSFOR REPEAT OFFENDERS.

THEPOLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ITWANTS CYCLISTS TO REMEMBER TOSHARE THE ROAD.

THEPOLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS ITWANTS CYCLISTS TO REMEMBER TOSHARE THE ROAD.

ONLY TRAVELWITHIN THE DESIGNATED BIKELANES AND AVOID IMPEDINGTRAFFIC.AND PEDESTRIANS INLCUDINGTHOSE ON ROLLER BLADES SHOULDALWAYS USE THE SIDEWALKS ANDCROSS WALKS REPORTING LIVEKAMREL EPPINGER WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5.