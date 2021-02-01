Residents of buildings with flammable cladding say life is ‘unending nightmare’

Residents of buildings with flammable cladding say their lives are an “unending nightmare”.Interviews residents of the Royal Artillery Quays in Woolwich: Timea Szabo, 37, working in financial services, and Germana Bacchini, recently unemployed, 34.
It comes ahead of a parliamentary debate on Monday about protecting tenants and leaseholders from unsafe cladding.
Labour will push for a vote on the issue in demanding the Government urgently establishes the extent of dangerous cladding and prioritises buildings according to risk.
It comes more than three-and-a-half years after the disaster at Grenfell Tower in 2017, which claimed the lives of 72 people.