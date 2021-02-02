GoldenEye 007 Xbox remaster leaked online in all its glory

A GoldenEye 007 remaster was in the worksfor Xbox 360 but never saw the light of day.Now, a two-hour longplay of the remaster has revealed key details of the game that never was.YouTuber Graslu00 uploaded a videofeaturing a full playthrough of the game’s entirecampaign and even some multiplayer footage.The original GoldenEye 007 for Nintendo 64was a revolutionary milestone in video games.Before GoldenEye, the FPS genre wasseen as something exclusive to the PC.In 2008, Microsoft announced that a GoldenEye 007remaster would be coming to the Xbox 360.But due to a complicated dispute involvingmultiple companies, the project never made itonto the Xbox Live Arcade as planned.“Microsoft, Nintendo and EON could never agreeon terms, and that’s before you even start toconsider getting all the original movie actorsto agree to have their likenesses used again,”said Grant Kirkhope, a composer on GoldenEye.Unfortunately, this all but ensures that an officialGoldenEye 007 remaster will never happen