Sensex closes above 50K mark led by pharma, financials

The bull roar continued at bourses on February 03 with equity benchmark indices closing at record high peaks and exuberance over the Union Budget led to hopes of economic recovery among investors.

At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 458 points or 0.92 per cent at 50,256 while the Nifty 50 advanced by 142 points or 0.97 per cent to 14,790.

Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty pharma gaining by 2.8 per cent, PSU bank by 2.6 per cent and metal by 1.7 per cent.

Among stocks, Dr Reddy's gained by 3.9 per cent to Rs 4,661 per share while Cipla moved up by 3.7 per cent to Rs 852.25.

Sun Pharma closed 3.1 per cent higher at Rs 628.55 per share.