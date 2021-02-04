‘Briefly discussed farmers’ protest in team meeting’: Virat Kohli

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has said that the team discussed about the farmers’ protest during their team meeting.

Kohli was responding to a question on several Indian cricketers tweeting in response to global celebs’ social media posts drawing attention to the farmers’ stir in India.

Virat Kohli said that the team discusses issues in the country and added that the farmers’ protest was discussed briefly during the team meeting ahead of the 1st Test match against England.

Watch the video for all the details.