COVID Reopening: San Francisco School District, Teachers Hammering Out Plan On In-Class Instruction

The San Francisco Unified School District and the teacher's union were back negotiating Friday morning, going over the union's latest proposal to get kids back in class.
Kiet Do reports.
(2/5/21)
San Francisco school district officials set to meet with teacher union leaders to hash out reopening plans
The goal was to start reopening San Francisco schools on Jan. 25 but, according to the district, it just can’t meet the latest..