Top 20 Super Bowl Halftime Shows

Between this and the commercials, whose got time for football?
For this list, we’ll be looking at the best halftime shows throughout Super Bowl history and ranking them based on their entertainment factor, theatricality, and the performance’s legacy.
Our countdown includes U2, Prince, Beyonce, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, The Rolling Stones, and more!