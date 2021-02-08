Twitter Reportedly Considers Adding Subscription Options

According to Bloomberg, the social media platform is considering the move in order to become less dependent on targeted ads.

Possible options include a "tipping system" for access to exclusive content from those you follow.

The ability to utilize extra features like "undo send".

And a charge to use dashboard app Tweetdeck.

These may include subscriptions and other approaches that will give people and businesses of all sizes on Twitter access to unique features and enhanced opportunities for content creation, discovery, and engagement, Bruce Falck, Twitter's revenue product lead, via statement.

Twitter told CNET that while it will "research and experiment with ways to further diversify," .

Users should expect changes in the coming years rather than in 2021