Christina Milian to Replace the Late Naya Rivera in 'Step Up' Series

On Feb.

8, Starz announced that Milian will be assuming the role of Collette Jones in the series.

Rivera played the character for two seasons on 'Step Up: High Water.'.

It originally aired on YouTube, and Rivera was preparing to go into production with Starz prior to her untimely death in July of 2020.

Milian issued a statement about coming into the role.

I am so excited to join the Step Up family.

I know I have massive shoes to fill, Christina Milian, via statement.

Naya was incredible.

I hope to honor Naya, her family, friends and fans with a great performance, Christina Milian, via statement.

Show creator and executive producer Holly Sorensen said that the cast and crew will "never stop mourning" Rivera's death but are happy to welcome Milian.

It was almost impossible to consider there could be someone so graceful and loving who could both help us honor our loss, while also bringing a deep reservoir of talent to our show, in so many areas.

, Holly Sorensen, 'Step Up' creator and executive producer, via statement.

Christina is an exceptional human and a dazzling performer and we are so happy she has joined our family, Holly Sorensen, 'Step Up' creator and executive producer, via statement