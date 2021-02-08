Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar Movie - Instructional Video

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar Movie - Instructional Video – Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Premieres everywhere you rent movies on February 12!

Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLeandon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, and Kwame Patterson.

Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star.

From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes BARB & STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR.

Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever.

Romance, friendship and a villain’s evil plot…Hold onto your culottes, BARB & STAR debuts in your home on February 12th!