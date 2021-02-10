Kidnapped 9-year-old found in a 50-foot-deep well in northern India

A 9-year-old boy who was kidnapped has been rescued after he was found at the bottom of a 50-foot-deep well in the city of Firozabad, northern India on February 10.

Rohit, who was kidnapped on February 7, was found after local villagers passing the well heard the child making noises.

The startled villagers immediately informed the police who lowered down an officer.

He was able to put the boy on his back before being dragged back up to the top.

The 9-year-old suffered severe injuries and was sent to hospital for further medical examination.

He is not in a life-threatening condition.

It is not known how the boy ended up in the well.