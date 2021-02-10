China’s Tianwen-1 probe reaches Mars’ orbit

China’s Tianwen-1 probe has completed its journey to Mars’ orbit, in the first stage of an ambitious effort to eventually land on the red planet and search for signs of life, according to state media.It is the first time the country has successfully made the journey, after an attempt with Russia in 2011 failed to make it through Earth’s orbit.
China becomes latest country to reach Mars with Tianwen-1 probe
The Verge
Tianwen-1’s first image of Mars, captured Feb. 5 | China National Space Administration
