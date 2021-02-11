'You made me cry': Aussie's random acts of kindness bring joy to public

David James from Australia is on a mission to "spread positivity and happiness across the world.

David James from Australia is on a mission to "spread positivity and happiness across the world." James does this by performing random acts of kindness which include giving out flowers to strangers on the streets, wherever he is.

James told Newsflare: "I go out on a daily basis and do random acts of kindness and film them, asking the people I give to for their permission to post the videos on social media, so I am not only giving happiness to them but to also spread positivity and happiness across the world." In the first clip, filmed in Phillip, Australia, in November 2020, James hands an elderly woman a bunch of flowers bringing her to the verge of tears.

She emotionally explains: "This is beautiful, I've just had a few awful weeks because my husband died a few years ago, his birthday was our wedding anniversary, my brother died, it was his birthday and wedding anniversary and he's dead." The woman then points to the bouquet and says "so this is lovely." James told Newsflare about this emotional encounter: "I totally believe that on this day there was a higher power at play and meeting this wonderful, kind and caring lady.

"I instantly realised that we were meant to cross paths and these flowers were meant for her.

"Positivity and kindness come in all shapes and sizes and it's been such a very tough hard year for every single person out there so what an amazing gift to give a single smile to the world." Another clip, also filmed in Philip on the same day, shows James performing the same act by passing over a bouquet to a passerby.

She is visibly taken aback as she says "really?" when presented with the flowers.

The final clip, filmed in Isabella Plains, a suburb of Canberra in October 2020, shows the filmer wishing an elderly man a "happy Monday" while handing over another bunch of flowers.

James explained the motive behind his wholesome acts: "The impact and power of one amazing smile like this can literally change the world in ways we can't even imagine.

"Positivity and happy vibes radiate for thousands of miles if we let them.

"When I set out to do my random acts of kindness I don't have a specific person in mind I don't have a race, sex or nationality that I favour as I think we all deserve happiness and we are all amazing and have been given this wonderful gift called life."