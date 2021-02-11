L'actrice Charisma Carpenter de la série “Buffy contre les vampires” est la dernière star à accuser Joss Whedon de comportement toxique derrière la caméra, révélant qu'elle avait été marquée à vie par son attitude inappropriée sur le plateau.
Charisma Carpenter (Buffy contre les vampires) accuse Joss Whedon de comportement toxique
