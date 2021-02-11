Bumble Stock Rockets Over 70% After Wall Street Debut

The company, founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd, began trading on the Nasdaq on Feb.

11.

Bumble set its initial public offering at $43 but opened at $76 midday Thursday.

Best known for its female-centered dating app, Bumble also offers other services through Bumble Bizz and Bumble BFF.

Wolfe Herd has become one of the youngest female CEOs in tech to take her company public at 31.

The stock's first day of success has resulted in Wolfe Herd becoming a self-made billionaire.

The company was founded in 2014 after Wolfe Herd left Tinder where she was vice president of marketing