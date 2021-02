IPL auction 2021: Tendulkar's son makes the list, Sreesanth disappointed | Oneindia News

The final players list of IPL 2021 auction was released yesterday by the BCCI.

Sreeshanth who was banned for his alleged involvement in the spot fixing, was not shortlisted by any of the eight franchises.

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar has been shortlisted with a base price of INR 20 lakh for the mini auction.

