Malaysian couple set bizarre Valentine's Day world record turning fire torches into roses

This couple holds the Guinness World Record for the most fire torch to rose illusions by a team in 30 seconds, setting a record of 16 transformations.

The bizarre clip was filmed in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on February 8, just in time for Valentine's day.

The couple also holds the record for most costume change illusions in one minute and most costume change illusions in 30 seconds.