Justin Timberlake Issues Apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson

Following the release of the 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary, .

Timberlake took to Instagram to apologize for benefiting "from a system that condones misogyny and racism.".

His behavior regarding his relationship and subsequent breakup with Spears was highlighted in the documentary.

The infamous Janet Jackson "wardrobe malfunction" was also brought up again on social media since the film was released Super Bowl weekend.

I've seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond, Justin Timberlake, via Instagram.

I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed, Justin Timberlake, via Instagram.

I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right, Justin Timberlake, via Instagram.

I know this apology is a first step and doesn’t absolve the past.

I was to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be a part of a world that uplifts and supports, Justin Timberlake, via Instagram