Sarojini Naidu: Things you didn’t know about the ‘Nightingale of India’ | Oneindia News

Today is the 142nd birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu, widely known as Nightingale of India.

We commemorate her birthday as the national women’s day.

Here are the things you probably didn't know about this brave woman.

#SarojiniNaidu #NationalWomensDay #WomensDay