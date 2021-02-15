Child in Tampa hides in trashcan picked up by garbage truck

A Tampa boy is okay after he climbed into a garbage can.
The can was then picked up moments later by the garbage truck which dumped him into the truck.
Luckily the garbage man checked his mirror.
A Tampa boy is okay after he climbed into a garbage can.
The can was then picked up moments later by the garbage truck which dumped him into the truck.
Luckily the garbage man checked his mirror.
SUBSTITUTE TO GAS AS PREVIOUSLYTHOUGHT.A 7-YEAR-OLD FLORIDA BOY ISDOING WELL THIS MORNING, BUT HEHAS A HECK OF A STORY TO TELL.HE WAS PLAYING OUTSIDE LASTWEEK, AND DECIDED TO HIDE IN ATRASH CAN.RIGHT ABOUT THE TIME THE GARGABETRUCK CAME DOWN THE STREET.FOX’S KEN SUAREZ TELLS US, WHATHAPPENED NEXT.00 -0517 - 2536 - 40ELIAS QUEZADA HAS AN INCREDIBLYINQUISITIVE MIND.ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON, HEWONDERED WHAT IT WOULD BE LIKEINSIDE A GARBAGE CAN, SO HESCAMPERED IN.MOMENTS LATER, THE GARBAGETRUCK ARRIVED.ELIAS’S GRANDMA, WHO WAS IN THEHOUSE, HEARD SCREAMS FOR HELP.SALAZAR says: "I thought thatElias was under the wheels."REPORTER says: "That he hadgotten hit."SALAZAR says: "Yes, and beingdead or something."(NATPOP)NOPE... THE TRUCK’S ARM HADPICKED UP THE CAN WITH ELIASSTILL INSIDE AND DUMPED IT INTOTHE BACK.REPORTER says: "Were youscared?"QUEZADA says: "Yes.
And I feltlike I was going to be a mashedpotato."THE ONLY REASON WHY ELIAS WASNOT KILLED IS BECAUSE THEDRIVER, WALDO FIDELE, CHECKEDHIS SURVEILLANCE CAMERA IN THECAB...AND WITH LIGHTNING SPEED, HITTHE STOP BUTTON TO STOP A DEADLYBLADE.REPORTER says: "He saved a life,what do you think?"MOS says: "I think Waldo’s ahero."HE’S STILL A LITTLE SHAKEN.FIDELE says: "Bad day for me."(NATPOP)BUT THEIR REUNION A LITTLEWHILE AGO WAS NOTHING BUTSMILES.IT SEEMS LIKE ELIAS HAS LEARNEDHIS LESSON...WELL, MAYBE.QUEZADA says: "Unless it’s likea tiny cat trash can that’sinside the house.
Then it