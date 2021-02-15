Child in Tampa hides in trashcan picked up by garbage truck

SUBSTITUTE TO GAS AS PREVIOUSLYTHOUGHT.A 7-YEAR-OLD FLORIDA BOY ISDOING WELL THIS MORNING, BUT HEHAS A HECK OF A STORY TO TELL.HE WAS PLAYING OUTSIDE LASTWEEK, AND DECIDED TO HIDE IN ATRASH CAN.RIGHT ABOUT THE TIME THE GARGABETRUCK CAME DOWN THE STREET.FOX’S KEN SUAREZ TELLS US, WHATHAPPENED NEXT.00 -0517 - 2536 - 40ELIAS QUEZADA HAS AN INCREDIBLYINQUISITIVE MIND.ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON, HEWONDERED WHAT IT WOULD BE LIKEINSIDE A GARBAGE CAN, SO HESCAMPERED IN.MOMENTS LATER, THE GARBAGETRUCK ARRIVED.ELIAS’S GRANDMA, WHO WAS IN THEHOUSE, HEARD SCREAMS FOR HELP.SALAZAR says: "I thought thatElias was under the wheels."REPORTER says: "That he hadgotten hit."SALAZAR says: "Yes, and beingdead or something."(NATPOP)NOPE... THE TRUCK’S ARM HADPICKED UP THE CAN WITH ELIASSTILL INSIDE AND DUMPED IT INTOTHE BACK.REPORTER says: "Were youscared?"QUEZADA says: "Yes.

And I feltlike I was going to be a mashedpotato."THE ONLY REASON WHY ELIAS WASNOT KILLED IS BECAUSE THEDRIVER, WALDO FIDELE, CHECKEDHIS SURVEILLANCE CAMERA IN THECAB...AND WITH LIGHTNING SPEED, HITTHE STOP BUTTON TO STOP A DEADLYBLADE.REPORTER says: "He saved a life,what do you think?"MOS says: "I think Waldo’s ahero."HE’S STILL A LITTLE SHAKEN.FIDELE says: "Bad day for me."(NATPOP)BUT THEIR REUNION A LITTLEWHILE AGO WAS NOTHING BUTSMILES.IT SEEMS LIKE ELIAS HAS LEARNEDHIS LESSON...WELL, MAYBE.QUEZADA says: "Unless it’s likea tiny cat trash can that’sinside the house.

Then it