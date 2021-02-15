Munawar Faruqui posts first video after walking out of jail: What did he say| Oneindia News

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who walked out of an Indore jail last week, posted the first video on his YouTube channel on Sunday after spending nearly a month in prison.

He was arrested for allegedly making indecent jokes about Hindu Gods and Goddesses, as well as Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the 10-minute clip, titled 'Munawar Faruqui Leaving Comedy', the 29-year-old stand-up comic apologised to his fans for a misleading title, and explained why he won't shy away from his passion.

