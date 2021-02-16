'I was shocked': Former 'Bachelorette' reacts to Chris Harrison's comments

Former “Bachelorette” star and “Extra” correspondent Rachel Lindsay speaks out on her interview with “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison, in which he defended current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after she came under scrutiny for photos that have surfaced of her at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018.
Chris Harrison Steps Aside After Controversial Comments: Bachelor Nation Reacts
Radar Online
Chris Harrison is taking a break from the Bachelor franchise following his controversial interview with former Bachelorette Rachel..