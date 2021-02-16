Six Minutes to Midnight Movie

Six Minutes to Midnight Movie - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: In the summer of 1939, school teacher Thomas Miller (Eddie Izzard) takes a last minute role teaching English at the Augusta-Victoria College, Bexhill-on-Sea, a finishing school on the south coast of England.

Despite the political storm clouds forming across Europe, daughters of influential families in Nazi Germany learn deportment, Shakespeare and how to be faithful members of Hitler’s League of German Girls.

Under the watchful eye of their headmistress Miss Rocholl (Dame Judi Dench), and her devout assistant Ilse Keller (Carla Juri), the girls practice their English and learn how to represent the ideal of German womanhood.

With a new world war imminent and a fog of resentment surrounding their presence, youth’s summer is running out for the girls...and for everyone.

When the body of a former teacher is discovered, it triggers a sequence of deadly events where the girls and Miss Rocholl discover a world where loyalty is more important than truth.

An astonishing real-life tale Six Minutes to Midnight sees the very best in British screen craft allied with the brightest young acting talent from Europe, and will have you on the edge of your seat.