Trump and Giuliani Sued by NAACP and Congressman Over Capitol Riot

Trump and Giuliani Sued by NAACP and Congressman Over Capitol Riot.

The lawsuit was filed by the NAACP and Rep.

Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., on Feb.

16.

It calls the Capitol attack "the intended and foreseeable culmination of a carefully coordinated campaign..." .

"...to interfere with the legal process required to confirm the tally of votes cast in the Electoral College.".

The suit alleges that Trump and Giuliani shared a common goal with the Proud Boys and the Oath Keeprs.

.

It also says that their repeated claims that the election was stolen "began stoking the crowd's anger and urging them to take action to forcibly seize control of the process for counting and approving the Electoral College ballots.".

The suit seeks unspecified monetary damages as well as a ruling that both Trump and Giuliani violated federal law