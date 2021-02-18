Demi Lovato Says She Suffered 3 Strokes and a Heart Attack in 2018

On Feb.

17, a trailer was released for Lovato's new YouTube docuseries, 'Dancing With the Devil.'.

The four-part documentary addresses the overdose the singer experienced in July of 2018.

I've had so much to say over the past two years wanting to set the record straight about what it was that happened, Demi Lovato, via 'Dancing With the Devil'.

I had three strokes.

I had a heart attack.

My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes, Demi Lovato, via 'Dancing With the Devil'.

I've had a lot of lives, like my cat.

I'm on my ninth life.

I'm ready to get back to doing what I love, which is making music, Demi Lovato, via 'Dancing With the Devil'.

Lovato also revealed that she was "left with brain damage" and is still dealing "with the effects of that today.".

She hopes the documentary will "help people who have been on the same path as I have." .

'Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil' premieres on March 23.