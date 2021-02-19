The Stylist Trailer - We all dream of being someone else... but for Claire (Najarra Townsend, Contracted), that dream goes from an obsession to a living nightmare.
Hairstylist by day, serial killer and collector of scalps by night.
The Stylist Trailer - We all dream of being someone else... but for Claire (Najarra Townsend, Contracted), that dream goes from an obsession to a living nightmare.
Hairstylist by day, serial killer and collector of scalps by night.
The Stylist movie trailer - Obsession gets a makeover in The Stylist, a deliciously twisted slice of female-led psychological..