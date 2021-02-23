Italy: Recovery efforts ensue after clifftop cemetery collapses In Camogli

A clifftop cemetery in Genoa's Camogli village collapsed into the sea on Monday (February 22).
Coastal erosion is seen as the cause of the landslide that sent hundreds of coffins into the sea.
