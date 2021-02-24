Motorcyclist wearing helmet avoids serious injury after collision with SUV in India

A motorist luckily avoided serious injuries as he was wearing a helmet during a collision with an SUV in Sikar, Rajasthan.

Footage from February 23 shows a biker attempting to turn across a road but is hit by an oncoming car.

The rider is sent flying across the road but manages to escape without any serious injuries thanks to his helmet.

Several passersby then help the motorcyclist back to his feet.