Are You Experiencing Any of These Symptoms? It Might Be Time to Visit a Cardiologist

Most health problems can be managedby your primary care physician, butsometimes you need a cardiologist.If you're experiencing anything like persistentfatigue, loss of appetite, or shortness ofbreath, call your general practitioner.If your general practitioner notes anyabnormalities or thinks more testing is inorder, they'll likely refer you to a cardiologist.When first visiting a cardiologist, bringa list of your medications and any heart-related tests you’ve had performed.Do note that a sudden onset of chest painor shortness of breath merits a 911 call.And if you're experiencing chest painradiating to the neck, left arm, jaw,or back?

Definitely call an ambulance