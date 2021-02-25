Two officers dead as drug bust operation in Philippines goes wrong with police units shooting at each other

Two police officers have been killed in Quezon City after the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and drug operatives from the Philippine National Police Department engaged in fire after a drug b

Two police officers have been killed in Quezon City after the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and drug operatives from the Philippine National Police Department engaged in fire after a drug bust operation went wrong on Wednesday (February 24).

Footage shows armed police on the scene as forensics explore the area as bullet casing are marked on the ground.

It remains unclear how and why the shootout happened, as police and PDEA have yet to fully disclose information on the incident.