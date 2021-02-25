Watch: Explosives found in car near Mukesh Ambani’s house, security increased

A vehicle with gelatin sticks, an explosive material, was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai on Thursday evening, police said.

The vehicle, a Scorpio van, was found on Carmichael Road near `Antilia', the multi-storey residence of Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, an official said.

As it aroused suspicion, police were alerted and teams of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) reached the spot immediately.

The vehicle was towed away by the police to a safe place, he said, adding that investigators were trying to ascertain the identity of its owner.

