Police uncover illegal opium farm concealed among other crops in central India

Police in Malhawani, Madhya Pradesh, uncovered an illegal opium farm concealed among other crops.

Footage from February 24 shows the produce being uprooted and seized by police who later revealed it was worth around $54,700.

The farm is located 15 kilometres from the Picchore police station and the owner of the farm had fled the scene as the police arrived.

A search operation is ongoing to capture the farm owner.