Sacramento Police Officers involved in shooting incident when chasing after their suspect Adan Martinez 38, who apparently burne

This 38-year-old man was arrested at the end of a dangerous pursuit, after he was reported for threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and burning down her truck.The Sacramento Police Department was dispatched to the location after the woman reported the incident on 15th February.(SacramentoPoliceDepartment/Clipzilla)
East Sacramento Domestic Incident Suspect Shot By Police Officers After Chase
A man wanted for an East Sacramento domestic incident led police on a chase last night and was shot by officers, authorities say.
CBS 13 Sacramento