Hyundai IONIQ 5 and FC Chelsea - Electric blues

This is the moment Chelsea’s star players had dozens of footballs launched at them by a machine powered by a new electric car.

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, defender Ben Chilwell and striker Olivier Giroud went out for a training session with a difference.

They were joined by the UK’s first Hyundai IONIQ 5 - a new electric car which has clever ‘vehicle-to-load’ technology that allows bi-directional charging.

This means the car’s powerful 800v battery can function as a 110/220V power outlet for electronic devices - in this case the Premier League side’s ball launchers.

The machines were then plugged into the IONIQ 5, giving the Premier League stars a tricky time as the balls were hurled towards them at high speeds.

The V2L function, which turns the car into a ‘charger on wheels’, can be used for any electric device - whether it’s scooters, electric bicycles or camping equipment.