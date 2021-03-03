Dr. Oz helps man in cardiac arrest

TV host and heart surgeon, Dr. Mehmet Oz, helped save a man having a heart attack in a New jersey airport.
The doctor used a defibrillator on the man, and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.
Melissa Knowles has the story.
TV host and heart surgeon, Dr. Mehmet Oz, helped save a man having a heart attack in a New jersey airport.
The doctor used a defibrillator on the man, and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.
Melissa Knowles has the story.
CBS4's Keith Jones reports police believe "somebody out there is harboring him." Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3bQlIBz
The GBI is looking into the fatal shooting of a suspect by deputies in Catoosa County over the weekend.