COVID: Swollen Lymph Nodes After Vaccination Could Lead To False Breast Cancer Diagnosis, UCSF Doctors Say
COVID: Swollen Lymph Nodes After Vaccination Could Lead To False Breast Cancer Diagnosis, UCSF Doctors Say

In a growing number of women, a COVID-19 vaccine is causing some to think they may have breast cancer.

But top doctors in the Bay Area say it's actually a side effect of the shot.

Andria Borba reports.

(3/3/21)