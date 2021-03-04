Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Another Record

Cristiano Ronaldo's awful Juventus free-kick record as Juve struggle under Pirlo
Daily Star
Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo is under pressure after a horror run of form of two wins in six matches and the rookie manager isn't..
Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo is under pressure after a horror run of form of two wins in six matches and the rookie manager isn't..
Ronaldo scores his 760th senior goal
Ronaldo hadn’t scored for Juventus since the start of the month. He came close on a couple of occasions before breaking the..