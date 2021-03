Elizabeth Olsen & Brad Try 10 Different Cheeses

Welcome to Taste Buds, our brand new show featuring our very own Brad Leone.

For the inaugural episode, he is joined by the Scarlet Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen, star of the hit Disney+ show 'WandaVision.'

So what is Taste Buds anyway?

Simply put, we pair Brad Leone up with different guests to explore any and every food or food-adjacent topic under the sun.

This week: cheese tasting.

What better way to make friends?