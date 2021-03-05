Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, March 5, 2021

Thousands queuing up to receive COVID-19 vaccine in western Indonesia

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 02:21s 0 shares 1 views
Thousands queuing up to receive COVID-19 vaccine in western Indonesia
Thousands queuing up to receive COVID-19 vaccine in western Indonesia

The government of Indonesia is rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine to the general population after completing its first phase of vaccinating all medical staff in the country.

The government of Indonesia is rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine to the general population after completing its first phase of vaccinating all medical staff in the country.

Video recorded on March 5 in a large market parking lot in the city of Padang, shows thousands of people queuing up waiting to receive the Sinovac vaccine.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

6am-2021-01-15

6am-2021-01-15

ae;oigha;hija;igja;hija

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
5am-2021-01-15

5am-2021-01-15

ad.fkgaae;gae;gqg;eq;

WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN

You might like