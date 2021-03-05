Thousands queuing up to receive COVID-19 vaccine in western Indonesia

The government of Indonesia is rolling out its COVID-19 vaccine to the general population after completing its first phase of vaccinating all medical staff in the country.

Video recorded on March 5 in a large market parking lot in the city of Padang, shows thousands of people queuing up waiting to receive the Sinovac vaccine.