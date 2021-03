Divya Dutta, Kalki Koechlin, others on casting, breaking stereotypes | Aur Batao

In a candid conversation with Stutee, actor Amruta Subhash, Divya Dutta, Kalki Koechlin, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Surveen Chawla get candid over casting in the industry.

In a Women’s Day Special episode, the actors discuss breaking stereotypes.

Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame.

