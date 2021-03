Myanmar: Nun kneels down, pleads armed forces to spare the ‘kids’ | Oneindia News

An image of a Catholic nun in a white habit, pleading with the armed forces in Myanmar has gone viral on social media.

Myanmar, a Buddhist majority country, has been filled with anti-coup protesters ever since the military coup following detention of the ruling party and the leader Aung San Suu Kyi on 1st of February.

