5pm Estill County Forest Fire 03.11.2021

A FOREST FIRE BROKE OUT THIS MORNING IN ONE OF THOSE HARD HIT AREAS, ESTILL COUNTY.

We told you yesterday that the flooding is causing wildfire concerns.... as more debris is being deposited around the areas that were flooded.

L3: abc 36 news white crews battle wildfires a forest fire broke out this morning in one of those hard hit areas... estill county.

The red lick volunteer fire department says it... along with the waco volunteer fire department... responded to this forest fire at around 4-30 in the area of knob lick road and rosemont road.

The fire comes one day after the division of foresry reported more than 60 new wildfires in the state... fueled by windy conditions.

Crews were still trying to put out some of those fires today.

Ots image:right murder