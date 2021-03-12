Palmer Bus Services has positive Covid-19 cases

Tomorrow at 11 a?

"*m./// in order to get kids to school buses need to be running..

This has become a problem for the austin school district and the palmer bus service.

Kimt news three's mary peters is live to tell us why the austin school district is now temporarily back to distance learning.

Mary?

Katie and george ?

"* not all parents are able to hop into their cars and drive the kids to school ?

# which is why bus drivers are so important.

Recently there's been an increase in the number of covid?

"*19 cases at palmer bus service ?

"* the company austin public school district partners with.

Superintenden t david krenz says the school district was made aware this past weekend when palmer bus told them there were some people with symptoms, who then received positive covid?

"* 19 tests.

On wednesday, palmer bus service said it had five positive cases, but could continue the transportatio n service.

Forty?

"*five minutes later, palmer bus learned from the minnesota department of health that the company had twelve positive cases and would not be able to assist in transporting students.

Superintenden t krenz says the district felt the safest option was to switch to not knowing where the isolation was on monday and tuesday, we felt that to keep all our staff and students safe, the safest remedy was to go to distance learning.

Distance learning will continue through march 19th.

Students will return to in?

