Congressional Committee seeks to study reparations for slavery p1

A bill introduced earlier this year in the House known as H.R.

40, named after the promised "40 acres and a mule", looks to establish a commission to study and implement reparation proposals for African Americans due to the events of slavery.

Asheville, North Carolina and Providence Rhode Island have come up with similar proposals.

The text of the bill states: "This bill establishes the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans.

The commission shall examine slavery and discrimination in the colonies and the United States from 1619 to the present and recommend appropriate remedies.

Among other requirements, the commission shall identify (1) the role of the federal and state governments in supporting the institution of slavery, (2) forms of discrimination in the public and private sectors against freed slaves and their descendants, and (3) lingering negative effects of slavery on living African-Americans and society." What do you think?

