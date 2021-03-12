KY wildfires 3.11.21

Flooding A Concern With Winter Storm After Historic 2020 Wildfire Season
CBS 4 Denver
Significant amounts of snow could potentially trap many who were evacuated from their homes just months ago.
But smoky.
Crews have been fighting wildfires all across the state.
According to the kentucky division of forestry the division responded to more than 50 new wildfires yesterday the warm windy conditions have made controlling the fires difficult.
There are 14 fire
Significant amounts of snow could potentially trap many who were evacuated from their homes just months ago.
Fierce forest fires in Argentina have left 40 people missing and several injured.