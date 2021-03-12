The Bell Breakdown for your March 12 weekend

Film critic Josh Bell gives you his two top picks in this week's Bell Breakdown.

If this weekend's weather means you'll be inside, why not catch a movie?

ZORA ADLIBIF THIS WEEKEND’S WEATHERMEANS YOU’LL BE INSIDE- - WHYNOT CATCH A MOVIE?FILM CRITIC JOSH BELLGIVES YOU HIS TWO TOP PICKS INTHIS WEEK’S BELL BREAKDOWN.My top pick this week is thedrama The Father, now playing intheaters.

Anthony Hopkins hasbeen deservedly racking up awardnominations for his devastatingperformance as the titlecharacter in playwright FlorianZeller’s directorial debut.Zeller adapts his own stageproduction about a manstruggling with dementia, andthe movie takes the uniqueapproach of telling the storyfrom the perspective of the manhimself.

The Father comes offalmost like a horror movie, asAnthony Hopkins’ character isnever clear on what day it is,or where he is, or who’s talkingto him.

Olivia Colman plays thewell-meaning but exasperateddaughter who’s just trying to dowhat’s best for her father.

It’sa heartbreaking film about thetragedies of aging and of caringfor elderly relatives.

That’sThe Father, now in theaterscitywide.Now available for video ondemand rental is the atmospherichorror movie Come True.

Atroubled teenager signs up for asinister sleep study in thisunsettling thriller.

Sarah(played by Julia Sarah Stone)just wants to get some rest, butsoon her nightmares seem to beseeping into reality, and shehas difficulty telling what’sreal and what’s a dram.Writer-director Anthony ScottBurns’ film features lots ofhaunting imagery and has adreamlike feel from the start.Burns applies a retro aestheticthat adds to the displaced,otherworldly sense of the story.It’s more impressionistic thanlogical, which can befrustrating at times, butmirrors the experience of beingimmersed in a disorientingdream.

That’s Come True, now